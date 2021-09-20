Jennifer Lawrence in Hunger Games – Mockinjay: 15 Facts

by Bernd Teichmann



She is the second youngest ever Oscar winner. In “Hunger Games” she inspires millions of viewers as a militant revolutionary. We reveal 15 facts about Jennifer Lawrence. By Bernd Teichmann

• Her new film “The Hunger Games – Mockinjay: Part 2” is the second final part of the trilogy about the young, strong-fighting revolutionary Katniss Everdeen, who is now about to strike the last blow against the despotic regime of President Snow.

• Jennifer was born on August 15, 1990 in Louisville, Kentucky. Her mother Karen runs a children’s summer camp and her father is a building contractor.

• She never went to drama school but was literally spotted on the street in New York. An agent gave her his card and invited her to a test reading, which made a big impression on everyone present.

• She made one of her first appearances in an advertising trailer for the MTV reality show “My Super Sweet 16”

• In 2009 Jennifer appeared in the video for the song “The Mess I Made” by the US band Parachute.

• After a few minor parts in independent films and a supporting role in the sitcom “The Bill Engvall Show”, she shone in the dark family drama “Winter’s Bone” (2010) and got her first Oscar nomination. At that time she was just 20 years old.

• As her 2011 starring role as Katniss Everdeen in the children’s book adaptation “The Hunger Games – The Hunger Games” was offered, she hesitated three days before accepting. Jennifer feared that the size of the project might not do her career well.









• After the huge success of the film, the Dior fashion house hired the young international star as a new, fresh face.

• In May 2015, she promoted their “Addict” lipstick. In the commercial for this, Jennifer looks like her face has been polished with a microfiber cloth, which reignited discussions about excessive image enhancement.

• In 2014 she played in the crook comedy “American Hustle” her third Oscar nomination. At 23, Jennifer was the youngest actress in cinema history to do so. The year before, she had won the Best Actress Award for her performance in “Silver Linings”. She was the second youngest winner of all time.

• The statue is in her parents’ house in Louisville. Somehow she would have “found it weird” if the thing were in her house.

• The three Panem adventures to date have grossed around 2.3 billion dollars worldwide. Jennifer took second place on the list of best-paid actresses by US business magazine Forbes in 2013 and 2014, and this year she is at the top with around $ 52 million.

• That’s what she says:

“I never diet or anything. I like myself the way I look. All these actors who look like birds make me really sick. I prefer to look like a chub in front of the camera and look like a real person in real life, as great on screen and private as a scarecrow. “

• This is what others say:

“Jennifer has a very special sense of humor. She likes to put herself down, so everyone on the set first relaxes a bit. When she’s acting, she seems totally relaxed, everything looks so easy with her.” (David O. Russell, director of her films “Silver Linings”, “American Hustle” and “Joy”, which starts at the turn of the year).

•Jennifer Lawrence for beginners

“Winter’s Bone” (2010)

“X-Men: First Decision” (2011)

“The Hunger Games” (2012)

“Silver Linings” (2012)

“American Hustle” (2013)