Jennifer Aniston: Holistic View of Health

The Hollywood actress is in top form at 52. In conversation with ‘E! News’ she explains that a certain age does not automatically mean that you can do less. “We will all grow and get old. You can’t deny that, it’s guaranteed,” explains the star. “But we can be vital and we can thrive in our older years. Our society likes to say, ‘Oh, this is where things go downhill. Now you are being retired, and that’s it. You are no longer valuable or useful to society. ‘ And that’s just so wrong. “

The actress believes that there are many factors that contribute to living a long, healthy life. In addition to nutrition, emotions and spirituality would play a role. “Be really careful what you take in with your ears and eyes, what social media and messages you consume,” emphasizes the ‘Friends’ actress. “It’s very, very, very, very critical to our wellbeing.”

She learned this holistic view of health thanks to her late mother, Nancy. “My mom was a big health junkie. When I was a kid I didn’t get Froot Loops or Captain Crunches or Wonder Breads. I had wheat germ and porridge and anything that was sprouted. My mom was always very health conscious and did yoga, so I grew up with it, “says Jennifer.