Is the series on stream there?

“The Undoing” is a thriller miniseries starring Nicole Kidman. We’ll tell you if you can stream the series on Netflix.

David E. Kelley is considered the series father of some successful TV highlights, for example “Big Little Lies” or “Boston Legal”. His new drama miniseries “The Undoing” has been running since October 2020 on the American pay-TV broadcaster HBO. The series is based on the novel “You should have known it” (original title: “You should have known”) by author Jean Hanff Korelitz and can boast a real star cast. The leading roles include Nicole Kidman (“Moulin Rouge”), Hugh Grant (“Notting Hill”) and Donald Sutherland (“The Hunger Games” series). Susanne Bier, the Danish director of the miniseries, is no stranger to Hollywood either. Among other things, she worked on the series “The Night Manager” and “Bird Box”. You can also find the latter on Netflix. But what about “The Undoing”?









“The Undoing”: Alternatives to Netflix?

Although Netflix does not currently have the series “The Undoing” on offer, there is the miniseries on Sky. There the series will be shown in double episodes on Sky Atlantic every Monday at 8:15 p.m. from November 30, 2020. It is also available in the stream on Sky Ticket and Amazon Prime.

You can stream these series instead of “The Undoing”:

The six-part mini-series of 60 minutes each takes place in the world of the New York upper class. Grace Fraser (Nicole Kidman) is a successful therapist, her husband Jonathan (Hugh Grant) an equally successful surgeon. They have a son who goes to an elite New York school. Everything seems to be perfect. But then the mother of a classmate is murdered. Jonathan disappears and Grace is suddenly suspected of murder. While she is being hunted by the media, she must do everything possible to uncover the truth and protect herself and her son.

Those who want even more series tension with Nicole Kidman can buy the first and second seasons of “Big Little Lies” on Amazon Prime or at Sky Ticket. Director Susanne Bier of “The Undoing” already has series experience, and you can also stream her last major production “The Night Manager” with an Amazon Prime subscription. Equally worth seeing is “Bird Box” on Netflix, a thriller film with Sandra Bullock, also directed by Bier.

