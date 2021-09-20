Is Dwayne Johnson back in “Fast & Furious”

“Fast & Furious” meanwhile has a considerable number of films to offer and with “Hobbs & Shaw” after the eighth part even the first spin-off was created. But next to the camera, this offshoot turned out to be not that successful, because it was the reason that Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson and Dwayne Johnson have clashed properly.

Movies Vin Diesel reconciliation? “The Rock” wants to return in “Fast & Furious 10” Vin Diesel and … Read more “

Diesel and Gibson don’t seem to have liked the fact that Dwayne Johnson stood alone in the limelight alongside Jason Statham in “Hobbs & Shaw”. As then also “Fast & Furious 9” after the announcement of “Hobbs & Shaw” was postponed, Tyrese said derogatory to Gibson “The Rock”. The annoyance may also have come from the fact that Johnson was not even an “original member” of the “Fast & Furious”-Crew, but only joined it in the fifth part.

Tyrese Gibson and Dwayne Johnson: “We Made Peace”

This argument is probably why Dwayne Johnson is unlikely to be in “Fast & Furious 9” will be there. The cinema release has now been postponed to May 27, 2021. But now the situation behind the scenes should have calmed down: Loud “Screen Rant” target Tyrese Gibson in a YouTube interview on Stir Crazy by Josh Horowitz about his role in Netflix‘ “The Christmas Chronicles 2” speaking, including the argument between him and Johnson.









Agree & read on Our editorial team has an external to tell this story Content from Twitter

selected and added at this point in the article. Before we display this content, we need your consent. You can revoke your consent at any time, e.g. through the data protection manager. This does not affect the legality of the processing carried out up until the next revocation. Yes, I agree and would like to see the content



And this argument should now be over: “You know what, the thing is, I said these things about The Rock – and me and The Rock made peace by the way. We talked for four hours three weeks ago, “says Gibson. The conversation between the two was” great “. Also Vin Diesel already made up with Johnson again in 2019.

Stars “Fast & Furious” -Vin Diesel: Moving memory of Paul Walker In the interview with the British music magazine NME … Read more “

In 2018 it still looked like this peaceful conversation would never happen. At the time, Johnson said that there was no reason for him to have a conversation, since the taunts and negative remarks came exclusively from Gibson’s side. Fortunately, there was a clarifying conversation after all – and of course many fans hope that Dwayne Johnson in the sequels already planned “Fast & Furious 10/11” will be seen again.

There “Fast & Furious 10” but will probably not appear until 2022, we will have to be patient a little longer. But nice to see that the “Fast & Furious” crew is now reunited!