Is Angelina Jolie dating Jennifer Aniston’s ex?

For some time there have been rumors about Angelina Jolie and Justin Theroux. Is she taking revenge on Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt?
the essentials in brief
- Angelina Jolie is said to be trying to recruit actor Justin Theroux.
- This one is none other than Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband.
There are always new rumors and speculations about the love life of Hollywood star Angelina Jolie. She has been associated with actor and screenwriter Justin Theroux for some time. Explosive: Theroux was married to Jennifer Aniston until 2018. So is it Jolie’s act of revenge?
That is not to be assumed. For many fans there was hope at the beginning of last year about Jennifer Aniston and Jolie’s ex Brad Pitt. After the “SAG Awards” there was speculation as to whether something could happen again between the two. But nothing came of it.
For Angelina Jolie there would be no reason for “revenge”. In addition, Theroux should not have a broken relationship with Aniston. He would therefore probably not be used for an act of revenge, as «gossipcop» writes.
