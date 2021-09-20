Iron Man: is Robert Downey Jr. coming back as evil Tony Stark?

DISNEY January 23, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Iron Man’s return to the MCU is becoming more and more likely. In the Marvel Comics, a new story provides the perfect template to bring Robert Downey Jr. back into the Avengers universe. But why is the new Iron Man evil?

Is Robert Downey Jr. coming back as the evil Iron Man? (Source: Themoviedb.org)

Iron Man’s death in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was only a few months ago, but there is already speculation about a return of Tony Stark. On the one hand, dead characters in the world of comics usually do not stay dead very long, and Robert Downey Jr. also made a huge flop with “The Fantastic Journey of Dr. Dolittle”. So he could soon be interested in returning to the MCU.









A storyline from the current comic series “Iron Man 2020” could be a suitable source of inspiration here. Here, Tony Stark’s adoptive brother, Arno, is the new Iron Man after he stripped Tony of his armor and control of Stark Industries. Reason: After a fight against Captain Marvel, Tony transferred his spirit from his badly injured body to a new body. As a result, Tony saw himself as a machine rather than a human.

In his fight against insurgent robots, Arno had to find out that Tony is their leader, but now calls himself Mark (short for Mark One). This is exactly how Downey’s return to the MCU would not go, but Tony Stark’s fascination with artificial intelligence is well known in the films, too. So maybe there is still a copy of Tony’s ghost lying dormant somewhere that one day meets the Avengers as a friend or foe.

