Impossible 7 “in front of · KINO.de

In a letter, Leah Remini reacts to Tom Cruise’s freaking out on the set and accuses him of not caring about the safety of those involved.

July 3rd, 1962 in Syracuse, New York USA

Hollywood megastar Tom Cruise recently made headlines with an epic freak on the set of Mission: Impossible 7. According to information, the actor and producer is said to have seen two employees standing next to each other at a computer monitor less than a meter apart. Thereupon he folded them loudly and with a fairly clear choice of words in front of the assembled troop:

“We create thousands of jobs and you bastards… I never want to see that again! Never again! And if you don’t stick to it, then you’re fired. If I see you doing this again, then you’re gone. If anyone on this crew does that. That’s it, you too, and you too. And you, just never do that again. That’s it. No excuses. Explain that to the people who are losing their bloody homes because the industry has to shut down. That doesn’t bring them food on the table or pay for their schooling. “

"Tom's reaction, which has been published, shows his true nature. He is an abusive person. I have experienced it, I have suffered it myself to a small extent and I was told similar things from his ex-girlfriend, his co-workers and his friends. This is the real Tom. That's the same reaction from Tom when domestic workers didn't have the right ingredients when he tried to make chocolate chip cookies. It's the same tantrum that Tom got when an assistant dared to serve him a drink in a chipped glass. "









“Tom’s reaction, which has been published, shows his true nature. He is an abusive person. I have experienced it, I have suffered it myself to a small extent and I was told similar things from his ex-girlfriend, his co-workers and his friends. This is the real Tom. That’s the same reaction from Tom when domestic workers didn’t have the right ingredients when he tried to make chocolate chip cookies. It’s the same tantrum that Tom got when an assistant dared to serve him a drink in a chipped glass. “

Cruise, according to Remini, is in no way about the employees and their families. He is not a family man. The whole situation is just a set game, a PR stunt for “Mission: Impossible 7”:

“The fact that Tom Cruise pretends to care is the reason some people denounce him for it. They know it’s just a PR stunt, they know who Tom Cruise really is and what he really believes in. Tom Cruise believes in the destruction of a family if a member chooses to leave Scientology. “

According to reports, some employees are said to have already thrown out after Cruise’s breakout. In difficult Corona times, nobody in the battered film industry who needs the money would just throw in the towel after just one freak out. So it looks like it wasn’t the first time.

