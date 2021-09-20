Monday, September 20, 2021
"I'm afraid of late night phone calls"

By Vimal Kumar
January 12th, 2021 3:22 pm

Nicole Kidman reveals how much her roles affect her physical and mental wellbeing. The Hollywood actress likes to look for challenging roles, like most recently in the series “The Undoing”, in which she plays the psychologist Grace, whose husband disappears.

However, her character quickly rubbed off on her and shaped her own thoughts and feelings. “I suddenly felt this restlessness inside me and felt uncomfortable,” admits the 53-year-old.


Vimal Kumar
