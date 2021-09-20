“I’m afraid of late night phone calls”

January 12th, 2021 3:22 pm

Nicole Kidman reveals how much her roles affect her physical and mental wellbeing. The Hollywood actress likes to look for challenging roles, like most recently in the series “The Undoing”, in which she plays the psychologist Grace, whose husband disappears.

However, her character quickly rubbed off on her and shaped her own thoughts and feelings. “I suddenly felt this restlessness inside me and felt uncomfortable,” admits the 53-year-old.

She was sick for a week

But it did not stop. “I was sick for a week because your immune system doesn’t know the difference between actors and truth when you play them,” explains Nicole Kidman.









Other actors could teach their bodies to distinguish between fiction and reality. “It doesn’t really work for me,” complains Nicole.

Traumatic experience

In an interview with the “WTF With Marc Maron” podcast, the beauty recalls another traumatic experience that happened to her because of her work. In 1999 she received a fax from her Eyes Wide Shut director Stanley Kubrick, who asked her to give her a call. However, she was too busy for that – he died a day later.

“I just started screaming. I collapsed on the floor. I was so close to him, ”she remembers the terrible moment. “Since then, I’ve been terrified of late-night phone calls because I received a number of them with this kind of news, including my father’s death.”