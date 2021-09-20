Illegal drug parties & humiliation on the set – film plus criticism – online magazine for film & cinema

It’s no secret that Johnny Depp has not had an easy time of it in recent years: allegations of violence by his ex Amber Heard were followed by alcohol and drug problems and a (lost) court case. Finally he also lost some of his film roles such as those of Cpt. Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean” or those in the “Fantastic Beasts” series. To make matters worse, it now seems as if the studio wants to “bury” its latest film “Minamata” out of concern for bad publicity.

Now statements by a Disney manager are making the rounds of the Business Insider Details about the collaboration with Depp on “Murder on the Orient Express” revealed. For one, the mime is said to have bragged about throwing illegal drug parties. He was also noticed on the first day of shooting by being late, for which he was reprimanded in front of everyone by director Kenneth Brenagh: Depp could leave the film immediately if he wasn’t on time, because that’s not how he, Branagh, works.









According to the insider, Depp gave in, apologized for his mistake and promised improvement. The humiliation in front of the entire crew remained. (red.)