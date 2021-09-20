If Chris Hemsworth walks around like that for 2 hours, it’ll be the best MCU movie

We haven’t seen Thor since Avengers 4. Now he’s back and the longer you look at the new set pictures of Thor 4: Love and Thunder, the more you discover them. If you can even take your eyes off the main character.

Let’s call it that Chris Hemsworth magnetism: Even if Marvel colleague Chris Pratt is wearing a very eye-catching purple leather coat with shoulder pads next to him, we first look to the left, to the Australian who has his Mjölnir on his wrap and is wearing an “interesting” costume.

Avengers 4 star Chris Hemsworth with a bizarre Thor look: see the pictures

My questions about the pictures of Thor’s new costume:

How does that come God of thunder to this leather jacket, which makes up for its comprehensible sleevelessness with an oversized lapel?

Who put the sky blue pants out of him?

And will he wear the outfit for the whole movie?

My answers with no guarantee of correctness:

It is a gift from the Star Lord.

A very cruel person.

We hope so.

Chris Hemsworth regularly breaks the arrogance and attractiveness of his Thor, which has been part of the character’s program since appearance 1. Him after the “Fat Thor” in Endgame Putting it in this – sorry to all leather fans, ugly – leather jacket for 2 hours, which Metallica singer James Hetfield would be jealous of, would be the next step in the deconstruction of the figure.

In Love and Thunder, the vain god of thunder tries out fashionable things. That fits in with everything we know about the film so far.

Guardians crossover with the coolest Avenger: The MCU meeting Thor 4 enters new areas

Not much is known about the plot of Thor 4. However, since the thunder god will meet his great mortal love Jane Foster again after almost 10 years of abstinence, we can assume that a large part of the plot takes place on earth. Also safe: The dream of many Marvel fans, a Guardian Thor crossover, will come true.









A fish-out-of-water scenario is likely. The Guardians and Thor collide together on the edges of Western civilization, like Diana in Wonder Woman or Thor in Thor 1.

There are more pictures of Chris Hemsworth on the Thor set: Here in the Vin Diesel look

The tried and tested Peter Quill / Star Lord is the “tour guide” of the colorful troupe, who could outfit his colleagues with apparently suitable outfits. Now we’re back to the bizarre leather jacket in the picture.

Has Star Lord Thor dressed him up possibly purposely dressed in a ridiculous outfit? It would be a terrific running gag that would run through the entire film.

And even more Thor 4 pictures: Here you can also see Nebula for the first time since Avengers 4

Guardians of the Galaxy and Thor are two of the most popular and most of all funniest MCU currents in recent years. In addition, two characters meet who were introduced with a sparkling dynamic: Star Lord and Thor don’t like each other, but are Best Buddys Forever material once they have overcome their differences.

I’ll make a commitment: we’re seeing the making of the most entertaining MCU film since the beginning of the MCU.

What do you expect from Thor and the Guardians in Thor 4?