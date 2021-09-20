I know what you did last summer – four become six: poster motif gathers victims

Someone Knows What Ezekiel Goodman (A shore, Dragonfly), Brianne Tju (iZombie, Chicago PD.), Sebastian Amoruso (Solve), Ashley Moore (Pop star: Never Stop, Never Stopping, Alone Together), Madison Iseman (Jumanj: Welcome to the jungle, Fear of Rain – The fear in you) and Sonya Balmores (Lucifer, Roswell, New Mexico) did last summer. And that will have unforeseen consequences for the teenagers:

“If you’re going to kill someone, please make sure that this person is really dead,” shouted the fisherman, the classic in the 90s I know what you did last summer from Jennifer Love Hewitt (Ghost Whisperer – Voices from Beyond, 9-1-1 – LA emergency call), Freddie Prinze Jr. (Summer catch, Scooby-Doo), Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The curse) and Ryan Phillippe (Ice cold angels, LA crash) was run over when the quartet only wanted to celebrate their graduation.

This was not done on purpose, of course, but what followed was a series of unfortunate mistakes. Fearing that their future could be ruined by this tragedy if it gets public, the youngsters decide to let the corpse disappear into the sea – in the hope that it will never reappear and that the gang will at best get away with a shock.

But as soon as the four friends are at the jetty, they are horrified to discover that the victim is not dead yet. Out of panic, they finally give him the rest and let him sink to the sea floor as agreed – but he wasn’t dead yet either.

When the lucky guy finally came back on land on his own, a long recovery phase was necessary – and of course Julie, Ray, Helen and Barry should pay for what they did to him at the time. The man was actually able to catch two of them and transport them to the afterlife with fatal stab wounds. Only Julie and Ray managed to overpower their adversary and avenger – who incidentally was already on the road as a murderer before the accident – and to submerge his body (surprise) in the water again.









Original series had three offshoots

The fact that the sequel soon existed proved that that wasn’t enough either I still know what you did last summerwhich hit theaters a year after the original and to this day is probably one of the most expensive horror films of all time.

Sony Pictures had a total of 65 million dollars from producer Neal H. Moritz in 1998 – a big mistake, because the interest in a comeback of the brand was very limited and so the last part of the trilogy was named I will always know what you did last summer 2006 only produced for the video library.

Only now, a full 15 years later, was the franchise pulled out of the water again. Already in the trailer for the remake series, for which Neal H. Moritz is again responsible, it can be foreseen that the young people from the present do not react much better in tricky situations than their 90s role models and certainly do not keep a cool head.

Is the premise of the original just being adopted here?

Here, too, the corpse of a person who was knocked over by teenagers in a party mood is disposed of. Since in the foretaste of the first season nothing else reminds of the legendary original and celebrations or political correctness are in the foreground, it remains to be seen whether the killer in this production turns out to be the same as in the films or here a completely different culprit, the unsuspecting victim with his Knowledge and its scary news terrorizes.

The season finale, which will be published shortly after Halloween on the streaming portal Amazon Prime Video, will bring light into the dark. And as always with series, the same applies here: If it goes well, it will be continued – but this time it should be completely out of the question that you will invest a full 65 million dollars in this sequel as it did back then.

Posted on 09/20/2021 by Carmine Carpenito

