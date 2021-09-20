Hugh Jackman: “We’re All Connected”

Berlin (dpa) – For Hollywood star Hugh Jackman, all nations are closely linked. “In the meantime we shouldn’t even think in terms of national borders. The world has long been too intertwined – economically and ecologically,” said the 50-year-old Australian to the newspapers of the Funke media group.

“What happens in Ethiopia has an impact on our lives here. Solutions can only be found collectively.” One can no longer think: “That is not our problem, everyone should sweep their own door.”









This realization even led to a new way of thinking in his parenting style. “I used to think: My children should be independent, they should stand on their own two feet,” said Jackman (“X-Men”, “Logan – The Wolverine”). But now he thinks that children should communicate when they need help. “We are all connected.” If someone needs help, help them. “We are a community. And when we are ready to take care of our immediate community, this thinking can continue throughout the world.”

With his wife, Jackman has adopted two children, a boy and a girl.