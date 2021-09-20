Hugh Jackman is said to be thinking about a return as Wolverine · KINO.de

Monday, September 20, 2021
Hugh Jackman is said to be thinking about a return as Wolverine

By Sonia Gupta
Hardly any other role was as closely linked to an actor as Wolverine was to Hugh Jackman. In “Logan – The Wolverine” the Australian gave his farewell performance as a mutant wielding claws. Or so we thought. Jackman left a back door open and the latest statements from a potential colleague provide fresh hope among Wolverine fans.

  Born: October 12, 1968 in Sydney Australia
  Jobs: Actor, producer, speaker

Hugh Jackman officially said goodbye to the role of Wolverine with “Logan – The Wolverine”. At that time, however, he kept one option open. In a conversation with Screenrant he said at the time that an appearance in an Avengers movie would make him think about his Wolverine resignation.

Logan Wolverine Hugh Jackman Returns
Play again, Hugh. © 20th Century Fox

This possibility actually exists now. Shortly before the turn of the year, Disney acquired the rights to the X-Men with the purchase of Fox. So the Avengers and the Mutants could clash in one movie. Corresponding plans have not yet been published and yet a Marvel star has now caused a sensation in this direction.

Isn’t that Hugh Jackman’s last Wolverine appearance?

Sebastian Stan is known to Marvel fans as Captain America buddy Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. On the Ace Comic Con Panel (via comicbook.com) Stan recently spoke about a chance meeting with Hugh Jackman. In it, Stan asked him directly if he would see Jackman again soon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).




Sebastian Stan reveals: Hugh Jackman thinks about Wolverine return

Sebastian Stan did not want to reveal exactly what Hugh Jackman replied to him. Otherwise “he’ll get into trouble with someone”. In the end, however, Stan let the bomb burst: According to his statement, Hugh Jackman is currently considering whether “Logan – The Wolverine” was actually his last film as Wolverine.

Captain America The Return of the First Avengers Bucky Barnes Marvel Sebastian Stan Winter Soldier
The Winter Soldier also likes to drop bombs in his private life. © Disney

A confirmation sounds different, of course, especially since Jackman’s most recent public statements on it went in the opposite direction. After the Disney-Fox deal, he said the opposite Colliderthat his time was over and someone other than Wolverine should join the MCU.

Behind the scenes, if we are to believe Sebastian Stan’s words, Hugh Jackman is contemplating returning as Wolverine. It is uncertain whether this will actually happen. Many fans would treat Hugh Jackman to this performance despite “Logan – The Wolverine”. In this sense: Hope dies last.


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
