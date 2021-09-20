How Natalie Portman exposed the “Golden Globes” jury with just one sentence

The Golden Globes were awarded for the 75th time on Monday night. And for the first time, so many stars wore black clothes at the gala. A sign against sexual harassment, sexism and unequal power relations between men and women in Hollywood should be set up. This also worked: Host Seth Meyers approached the #metoo debate with cynical comments, Oprah Winfrey gave a powerful speech. She hopes that there will soon be a time when “no one will ever have to say ‘me too’ again”.









Many of those present are wearing buttons from the recently founded “Time’s Up” initiative, which campaigns for more equality in the industry and has organized a fund for legal protection. So Hollywood set a common mark, which unfortunately was not reflected in all categories. (You can find an overview of the award winners here.)

Enter Natalie Portman. Together with director Ron Howard, the actress awarded the Golden Globe in the best director category, which was presented relatively far at the end of the gala. And with just one sentence she exposed the jury: “And here are all of the male nominees”.

Portman is addressing the simple fact that directors like Greta Gerwig, whose film “Lady Bird” was voted best comedy, or Kathryn Bigelow (“Detroit”) were not considered in the category. Only men were nominated, preferably also white: Guillermo del Toro (who also won), Christopher Nolan, Steven Spielberg, Ridley Scott and Martin McDonah.

You can watch the speech of the award winner Guillermo del Toro here, he won for “The Shape of Water”.