How is the conclusion to be understood?

“The Dark Knight Rises” marks the end of Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy. But what does the end of the film mean?

With “The Dark Knight Rises”, Christopher Nolan brought his trilogy about the dark knight to a worthy end. The “Batman” saga of the exceptional director was rung in with “Batman Begins”, in which Christian Bale was first introduced in the role of the popular superhero. Heath Ledger was posthumously honored with an Oscar for his portrayal of the clever villain Joker in the sequel “The Dark Knight”. In contrast to his colleague Tim Burton, Nolan brought his interpretation of the famous comic to the big screen in a darker staging and narrative more refined. But how is the end of the trilogy to be understood?

+++ Attention: Spoilers for “The Dark Knight Rises” will follow! +++

“The Dark Knight Rises” ending: The plot of the film

After what happened in the prequel, Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) put an end to his superhero life in “The Dark Knight Rises”. In order not to deprive the public prosecutor Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart), who has become vengeful to Two-Face and the Joker, of his role as Gotham’s figure of light, Batman has agreed to take on his deeds. Only he and Commissioner Gordon (Gary Oldman) know of this lie. But when the villain Bane (Tom Hardy) appears and threatens the city with an atomic bomb, the mentally and physically battered Wayne has to slip back into his black outfit.

“The Dark Knight Rises” ending: What is the film about?

Before Christopher Nolan rehabilitated Batman as a superhero, he literally dismantled him. Physically injured and mentally broken, the millionaire ekes out a lonely existence, hides in his villa, only with butler Alfred (Michael Caine) at his side. In his condition, the noticeably aged ex-superhero doesn’t even stand a chance against the thief Selina Kyle (Anne Hathaway), who robs him in his presence and later reappears as Catwoman. Nolan is clearly screwing on the superhero myth, grounding his protagonist and depicting him as a completely normal person. Because that is exactly Bruce Wayne: a person without magical superpowers.

“The Dark Knight Rises” ending: That happens at the finale

Wayne escapes Bane’s captivity and makes his way back to Gotham City. The unscrupulous villain has cordoned off the city, locked the entire police in the sewer system and more or less declared anarchy. But what he sells to the people as freedom from corruption and capitalism is nothing other than a dictatorship. Because Bane has converted a reactor built underground by Wayne Industries into an atomic bomb and thus keeps the city in check. In a concerted action, Batman frees the police with the help of the ambitious cop John Blake (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), Catwoman and Commissioner Gordon and thus instigates a rebellion against his brutal opponent. At first it seems as if he can defeat Bane, but then Miranda Tate (Marion Cotillard) hits him in the back with a knife and turns out to be a mastermind. She reveals herself as Talia al Ghul, daughter of Ra’s al Ghul (Liam Neeson) – Wayne’s former mentor, whom he let fall to his death in “Batman Begins”. Batman is able to maneuver the bomb off the coast of Gotham City in his flight mobile, where it finally detonates.

“The Dark Knight Rises”: How is the ending to be understood?

Since Batman heroically prevented the approaching end of Gotham City in “The Dark Knight Rises”, the Dark Knight has not only rehabilitated himself, but is also revered as a martyr. But the hero seems to have fixed the defect in the autopilot in his aircraft and saved himself. In Florence, Alfred meets the man believed dead, whom he sees sitting at a table with Selina. What at first looks like Alfred’s dream, which he expressed to Wayne at the beginning, turns out to be reality. Because at the same time, police officer Blake receives the coordinates for Batman’s secret base station, the Bat Cave. You also get to know the middle name of the ambitious young law enforcement officer – Robin. Since the inclined comic book fan knows that Robin Batman’s future companion in the fight against Gotham’s villains, everything indicates that the exploits of the dark knight are not over and that he is far from planning to retire.

