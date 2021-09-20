How good is the patrol for two?

Regardless of whether it’s Derrick and Harry, Murtaugh and Riggs or Toto and (again) Harry: TV teaches us that successful police work only works with a partner. How good that the last update of the Police Simulator included a co-op mode for two players that lets us do just that. Opportunity enough to check our equipment, straighten our police hats and, together with a teammate, throw ourselves into the familiar day or brand new night shifts.







Christian Black has already fought many virtual battles, experienced adventures and saved worlds. In the run-up to this article, however, he took on the role of the simple policeman for the first time. Since nothing beats a good education and you have to be able to rely on theoretically acquired knowledge in an emergency, Christian watched the legendary GameStar test video about the police and Lethal Weapon 3 again for optimal preparation.







Agriculture, truck, bus, train – there is hardly a simulator that Florian Franck has not yet played and mastered. He is just as impressed with everyday simulators as he is with unusual jobs and scenarios. Florian has already proven in his early access test for the Police Simulator that it doesn’t always have to be heavy equipment and that he also cuts a fine figure with the radar gun.

Speeding ticket for North Point

Monday, 8 a.m. As Officer Frank Miller, we start our service at the North Point Police Station in the Melting Pot district. At the beginning of the shift, we log out of our duty computer, on which we have previously selected the place of work and the type of shift. In the office we submit an urgent application for the transfer of our future partner – the host invites the co-op partner quickly and easily via the menu – seconds later our colleague Emma Davis appears at the next table and we can start.

Together we leave the police station and the first “Harry, get the car” echoes through the voice chat. For the latter you have to use a communication tool of your choice, because the game itself does not offer any possibility for verbal or non-verbal exchange – and initially there is no car! Police Simulator: Patrol Officers co-op multiplayer works exactly like single player mode.

The city of Brighton is divided into three districts, which in turn are subdivided into smaller areas, each with a police station. At the beginning only the mentioned first layer is available to us. And since we first have to unlock the cool things like radar guns, flares, cameras and company cars with experience points accumulated in the shifts, we start on foot. Characters of all 30 currently available levels can play together without any problems. Whether further districts, shift types and types of operations are already activated in the current co-op game depends on the progress of the host.

How does the co-op play?

Since our two police officers are fresh from the academy, they are on the same page. So it’s time to earn spurs by starting the most honorable of all police work: reporting illegal parking. For this we run wildly through the streets handing out parking tickets during our 15 to 45 minute shift, depending on the set setting. This works just as well as in the single player mode, but the game is reluctant to provide assistance as soon as a second officer is involved.

So there are initially situations in which a colleague identifies an alleged wrongdoer and both of them then jointly check the area for signs for no parking restrictions, hydrants and zebra crossings. At least that’s the initial theory, because once we get the hang of it, every officer goes his own way, does his job and has a chat with his colleague. In such tasks, we play alongside each other rather than with each other.

Even if there is more to be done later and the other missions encourage a stronger interaction, that remains the basic tenor. In this job simulation, we mostly do simple police tasks – and these consist more of accident reports and verbal warnings than of “Alarm for Cobra 11”. The Police Simulator is ideal in co-op for people who want to go on patrol for a casual round and chat a little with each other.

Sit in the front of the police car!

At the end of the shift we receive information and are ordered back to the area. In the office we log out, then choose the location and type of the next shift or take a day off to reroll the available shifts. Thanks to our strict civil servant mentality, we issued sufficient correct parking tickets in the last deployment, so we unlock more equipment. Not only do we finally get the patrol car and equipment to arrest speeders, we can now also record minor accidents or be called to crime scenes.

























1:06







Police Simulator: Patrol Officers – New update brings multiplayer mode into play

When the night shift starts at 10 p.m., the dream of many children comes true for our two officers: “Harry” has fetched the car, we get in and, contrary to our experience in our youth, are allowed to sit in the front. We drive our laps around the blocks, always looking for administrative offenses. The law of the street does not rule here – we are the law of the street. Or based on Toto and Harry: “We’re here in Brighton. Law and order prevail there. “

It doesn’t take long before a radio message comes in: A minor accident must be recorded. We confirm (which only the host can do) and get a corresponding mark on the map. On the way there, we noticed a car with an extremely smoking exhaust, also a novelty since the update. So we sit behind the cart, let the siren wail for a moment and ask our colleague to drive off. Curious: If the driver cannot find a “safe” place to stop, he simply drives on and ignores us. Please, dont’t try that.

Driver’s license and vehicle papers please

While we go to the open window after stopping, check the driver’s license and insurance certificate and issue the exhaust offender with a well-deserved parking ticket, our colleague inspects whether the license plates have expired or the windows are illegally tinted. The player who is not involved in the conversation hears all the speeches of the people around.

However, only the “interrogating” player gets screen inserts when the other person is nervous or anxious, has dilated pupils, smells of alcohol or there are “green crumbs” on their clothes. That may be realistic on the one hand, but it’s also stupid somewhere – for example when both police officers stand next to each other and talk to one person. If we then consider that the game does not have voice chat inherently, that is not well thought out.

In our case, the driver of the car is visibly nervous, which warrants searches. While we scan our counterparts and do alcohol and drug tests, our colleague looks carefully into the four doors of the vehicle and into the trunk. The search found nothing, but the alcohol test is positive. We love the sound of handcuffs clicking in the evening – and one arrest later we have already arrived at the actual scene of the accident.

Please go on, there is nothing to see here

There was a rear-end collision with three cars involved at an intersection. As a routine we drive up, leave the blue light on and secure the scene of the accident. We then take turns talking to those involved, performing drug and alcohol tests, searching drivers and cars if there are any signs of this, and documenting the damage to the car with the camera.

We quickly got used to always checking the license plates or looking for prohibited tuning. So it happens that we give the poor guy with the total loss of his vehicle a parking ticket because his license plate, which is only next to him on the street, is no longer valid. “Shit happens” – we don’t make the laws, we just enforce them.

These are the moments when the Police Simulator is the most fun in multiplayer. When there is a complex situation and every player can take on tasks that lead to a solution, we feel like a team of great law enforcement officers. However, we also have to say that the gaming experience is very repetitive, because the bets always follow the same pattern. Although you can later unlock, for example, serious accidents and other deployment scenarios and sometimes people also flee, you shouldn’t expect a lot of variety.

Large search for bugs and glitches

All the traffic offenders are no comparison to the real criminals of the game: bugs. Big and small bugs annoy us all the time, people and cars gliding through the area or the game just crashes straight away.

Police sergeant major Florian Franck, who tested the game in Early Access, is even of the opinion: “I have the impression that the technical condition of the game has worsened compared to the Early Access version tested at the time.” Because the game is not finished yet, we want to leave it at this point with a warning. But if it continues like this, there will be problems.

There is also still a need for optimization in terms of content. Why can we as drivers measure the speed of vehicles by following them, but our partner does not see this information? Why can only the driver do this while the front passenger could actually measure? That and the arbitrary communication of relevant information to both characters are just two examples that represent a great number of content-related considerations that the developers at Aesir Interactive still have to make.

