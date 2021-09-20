Monday, September 20, 2021
Here is the first trailer!

By Sonia Gupta
Tom Hanks is “Finch”: Here’s the first trailer!

Apple +

09/20/2021 4:41 pm

“Finch” is the story of an extraordinary family consisting of a human, a robot and a dog. It tells the moving adventure of a man trying to find his beloved dog cared for after his death.

Now there is the first (initially in English) trailer.


Sonia Gupta
