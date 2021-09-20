“Hate is not the answer”: Gisele Bündchen stands by Doutzen Kroes

Model Doutzen Kroes does not speak to Instagram for about six months. But then she published a declaration that she “did not want to be forced to have a vaccination”. That brings her a lot of criticism. But at least her colleague Gisele Bündchen is at her side.

Doutzen Kroes is Dutch, model, ex- “Victoria’s Secret” angel – and not vaccinated against the corona virus. The 36-year-old announced this in a detailed Instagram post over the weekend.

Kroes argued in her post that she “did not want to be forced to have a vaccination”. As a result, the model was met with a wave of indignation. This in turn now called colleague Gisele Bündchen on the scene. The Brazilian left a comment under Kroes’ contribution in which she took sides for the European.









“It makes me sad”

“I know Doutzen and she is a kind and loving person. I cannot believe the hatred that is brought to her for expressing her feelings. It saddens me to see all this judgment and the lack of compassion in my heart of having to see people. Hate is not the answer, “writes Bündchen.

Kroes had spoken for the first time after a six-month break from Instagram. With her comeback, however, she not only made friends. To her announcement that she did not want to be vaccinated against Corona, she wrote as a reason: “I will not allow myself to be forced to prove my health in order to be allowed to participate in society. I will exclude people because of theirs do not accept medical status. “

Kroes has been married to DJ Sunnery James since 2010. The couple have two children, a son born in 2011 and a daughter born in 2014.

Like Kroes, Bündchen once worked as an angel for the underwear brand “Victoria’s Secret”. A relationship with actor Leonardo DiCaprio after the turn of the millennium also contributed to her popularity. Today Bündchen is married to star quarterback Tom Brady. With him, she also has a son, born in 2009, and a daughter, who was born in 2012.