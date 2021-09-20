Hard act with Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington is coming back to the cinemas. In “The Equalizer 2” he again slips into the role of Robert McCall. And he’s out for revenge – t-online.de has an exclusive clip for the film.

Why is?

The ex-elite soldier Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) now works for the transport service provider Lyft as a driver and lives in a large apartment complex. Together with his girlfriend Susan Plummer (Melissa Leo) he campaigns for the needy. But eventually Susan is killed. McCall wants to avenge the murder of her together with his former partner Dave York (Pedro Pascal). How far will the ex-agent go in his quest for revenge?









Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) and Dave York (Pedro Pascal): The two want to avenge the murder of Susan. (Source: 2018 Sony Pictures Entertainment Deutschland GmbH)

First appearance in a sequel

For Hollywood star Denzel Washington, his appearance in “The Equalizer 2” is the first ever in a sequel. Here he not only plays the protagonist, but also acted as a producer. As with the predecessor “The Equalizer”, Antoine Fuqua took over the direction of the action thriller. The script is again from Richard Wenk.

Oscar winner Denzel Washington can be seen in German cinemas from August 16, 2018 in “The Equalizer 2”.