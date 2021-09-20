Monday, September 20, 2021
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”: This is how emotional the Marvel sequel is

By Vimal Kumar
James Gunn revealed to “Entertainment Tonight” during his DC tour for “The Suicide Squad” that not all of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” characters can survive – the tears of the actresses could thus point to tragic events.

Gillan’s grief could also simply be related to the dramatic family history of her character Nebula: According to “Comicbook”, Gillan indicated as early as 2020 at Galaxycon Live that she would like to see her character heal and build a new life after the abuse of Thanos could.




“I think in the future Nebula will have to ask, ‘What will become of me now that the parent who abused me is gone from my life?’ But I think it’s hard because if you have been abused by your parents, you still love them and you will be sad when they are gone. At the same time, you hate them and are happy that they are gone, “explained Gillan then.

To what extent Nebula’s family drama will actually be dealt with in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and whether Gillan’s or Klementieff’s characters may even die, we will probably only find out when it opens in theaters on May 5, 2023.


