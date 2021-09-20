Graz startup closes data gaps with space technology

Originally, Andreas Salentinig, the founder of ubicube, an Austrian high-tech startup founded in Graz in May 2021, wanted to develop a kind of “location search engine”. The idea was simple: build software that searches for locations based on geospatial data that best correspond to the user’s ideas and specifications. However, numerous customer interviews quickly made it clear that the problems with location issues are not primarily in the analytics, but in the general availability and quality of demographic and economic data and maps.

Often only rough administrative units are recorded with the map material customary in the industry, hardly comparable across national borders, or not even available at all. The result: a global “data stain carpet”. It quickly became clear that it was important to remove this stain – the perfect product concept for ubicube.

One solution – many areas of application

The core team of ubicube consists of geo IT and earth observation experts, software architects and machine learning engineers as well as industrial engineers. The right mix of knowledge to drive the development of your product.

The product is aimed at everyone who has already worked with demographic and economic data and map material, but always struggled with different data quality and poor availability. This can be the decision-maker about where the optimal location is for his next business premises, an urban planner who has to develop a new traffic concept, or a journalist who examines possible motives for choosing. What these customers have in common is the need for high quality data to be able to make fact-based, solid decisions.

The demographic and economic maps are offered by ubicube in a data warehouse. For a basic fee, the user gets access to the data warehouse and a certain number of credits. How many credits are needed for a data set depends on the size of the area and the number of indicators required. In the future, the founders want to enable the use of their geospatial intelligence via a license model in addition to the “indicator maps”.

This picture shows a preview of the showroom for the data warehouse for demographic and economic indicators, available at https://sedea.ubicube.eu/

Challenges for ubicube

ubicube is currently financed through grants (with funds from the BMK via the FFG and ESA BIC). Besides, they could already do one Cash flow through their Earth Monitoring Services. The first expressions of interest from investors have also been received. In principle, the founders are not averse to bringing strategic business angels on board for faster growth.









As for many startups, the financing But it is not the only challenge. From a technical point of view, the greatest challenge is the storage requirement and the required computing power, which arise from the vast amounts of data used and the complexity of the ubicube machine learning algorithms. Outsourcing to the cloud so that it can be easily scaled to larger geographical areas at a later date is currently in progress. In addition, an explainer video should help to explain the ubicube technology better. A small luxury problem of the founders shows that their product has a future: There are almost too many possible use cases for their geospatial intelligence solution. Revealing this is a priority for the company.

One of these use cases is a satellite-based monitoring system for water bodies that was first online on October 1, 2021 at a customer with whom the startup has signed a four-year contract. The next big milestone will follow in 2022: A beta version of their data warehouse for demographic and economic indicators will be launched.

Cooperation: Austria in Space presents Austria’s space activities and is the meeting point for space startups, experts, media and enthusiasts – because space is there for EVERYONE.