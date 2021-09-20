George Clooney: “My wife would kill me for that”

He reveals the one thing Amal Clooney forbids him to do

Hollywood star George Clooney knows that his wife Amal has a sensitive pain threshold when it comes to their daughter Ella.

With all the love that reigns in the Clooney household in Hollywood, there are limits and George Clooney, 59, knows how to respect that of his wife Amal Clooney, 43. He tells that in an interview with “W Magazine”.

George Clooney: “If I cut my daughter’s hair, she would kill me”



The Hollywood star is spending the corona pandemic with his wife and three-year-old twins Alexander and Ella in his Los Angeles property. George has taken on a number of tasks in the private household, but one thing has been strictly forbidden by his wife: He is forbidden to cut his daughter Ella’s hair.

“I cut my own and my son’s hair. My hair is like straw anyway, ”jokes Clooney. “If I screw up my son’s hair, it doesn’t matter, it will grow back. But my wife would kill me if I even touched my daughter’s long hair. “

George Clooney: “My kids are little bastards”



The actor (“Oceans Eleven”) has his hands full at home cleaning up after his twins. “I have two or three loads of laundry a day and wash dishes all day because these kids are little bastards,” he says with a laugh. “And, I heard you have to bathe your children from time to time.”









The Clooney twins develop into very different personalities



But the Hollywood star enjoys watching his twins develop into very different personalities: “Ella is very shy of adults. We recently had a Saint Bernard puppy weighing 30 kilograms that we call Rosie. Unfortunately, Rosie was just stung by a bee. Whenever we go for a walk and meet other people, Ella hides her face every time, while Alexander goes straight to walkers and tells each one: “Rosie was stung by a bee.”

“Raising twins is very interesting. I can only hope to lead them in the right direction, “says George happily.

