Monday, September 20, 2021
Foreign exchange – Ex-SNB president Hildebrand prefers cash to gold and bitcoin

Would you prefer $ 10,000 in cash, gold bars or Bitcoin? Philipp Hildebrand, the former President of the Swiss National Bank, was asked that on a virtual panel of the London Bullion Market Association. His answer was clear: he opted for the greenback but did not explain his decision.

Gold is down about 15 percent from its record high last year on the prospect of tighter monetary policy. Last week, BlackRock fund manager Russ Koesterich said on Bloomberg TV that he sold almost all of its gold holdings as he expected real rates to normalize as the global economy recovers.

“I am convinced that inflation will trend higher”

In Hildebrand’s view, inflation could “for some time” level off at around 3 percent or higher once the current peak caused by delivery problems has subsided.




“We won’t have five percent, six percent, seven percent inflation, but I am convinced that inflation will trend higher,” he said. “We are in a higher inflation regime than in the last ten years.”

Fighting climate change around the world will contribute to higher inflation because of the cost of green production, he added. However, he doesn’t expect the Fed to hike rates before 2023. In his opinion, the European Central Bank is likely to follow suit only after that.

Bitcoin is currently trading at around $ 43,470, the troy ounce of gold at around $ 1,758.

(Bloomberg)


