Focus on stock market sentiment: cryptocurrencies under pressure: cloudy market sentiment weighs on Bitcoin, Ether & Co. | news

The price of Bitcoin fell on the Bitstamp trading platform by about eight percent to around 43,200 US dollars. At the beginning of September, the oldest and largest digital currency in terms of market value had cost more than $ 50,000.

Not only Bitcoin, but also other crypto systems such as Ether, XRP or Dogecoin came under heavy pressure on Monday, in some cases the prices even fell by a double-digit percentage. The market value of all currently 12,000 digital currencies fell below the two trillion dollar mark. The spring record of around $ 2.5 trillion is currently out of reach.









Concerns about the financial problems of the major real estate developer Evergrande from China were cited as the reason for the sharp price losses. Investors fear negative effects on the economic stability of the world’s second largest economy. Digital values ​​like Bitcoin are extremely risky financial assets, the prices of which can fluctuate significantly. A gloomy stock market sentiment therefore usually weighs on the new types of digital investment.

