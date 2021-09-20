First teaser trailer for “The Tomorrow War” · KINO.de

Amazon Studios has released the first trailer for the sci-fi action film “The Tomorrow War”, in which MCU star Chris Pratt is again the action hero.

Honestly, if you had been told in 2008 that the actor who played the sneaky buddy of James McAvoy’s Wesley in “Wanted” would become one of Hollywood’s greatest action heroes in the next ten years, would you have believed that? No? We neither.

And yet, there it is: Chris Pratt. After his first sensational appearance as the tough Navy Seal in “Zero Dark Thirty”, the 41-year-old made his big breakthrough as Peter Quill aka Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and as Owen Grady in the “Jurassic World” films .

So far, however, he has not yet proven that he can carry an action film away from major cinematic universes and far from popular ensembles. That could change soon: with the sci-fi action film “The Tomorrow War” by director Chris McKay (“The Lego Movie”). Amazon Studios bought the rights at the beginning of April for 125 million US dollars and will accordingly be broadcasting the film via its in-house streaming service Prime Video on July 2, 2021 provide.

“The Tomorrow War”: Saving the world of tomorrow with yesterday’s warriors

In “The Tomorrow War” the world receives surprising visitors from the future. A group of time travelers from the year 2051 suddenly appears. But it has no good news: the world of tomorrow is in a hopeless war against alien invaders and the earth is about to be conquered. The only hope is to recruit soldiers and combat-ready civilians from the past to save tomorrow.

Among the volunteers is teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his daughter, he embarks on a deadly mission with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his father (JK Simmons).

Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson and Mary Lynn Rajskub can also be seen in other roles.

