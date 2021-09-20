First red carpet appearance after the birth of her daughter

Emma’s elegant appearance in a trouser suit

Disney celebrated the first major world premiere since the beginning of the corona pandemic at the El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles on May 18 with the real-life version “Cruella”. US actress Emma Stone (32), who can be seen in the role of Cruella de Vil, the dog-hostile fashion designer of the “101 Dalmatians” series, did not miss the event. In an elegant black pantsuit, white shirt, gold accessories and a red clutch, Emma walked her first red carpet since the birth of her daughter.

Emma Stone shows off her after-baby body on the red carpet of “Cruella”.





© REUTERS, MARIO ANZUONI, JCS

Corona security precautions: premiere without the press

As “The Hollywood Reporter” reports, the event was smaller than normal Disney parties because of social distancing and other security measures – for example, no press was invited – but the joy was not diminished.

In addition to Stone, who had only given birth to their first child in March, also co-star Kirby Howell-Baptiste (34) and director Craig Gillespie (53) appeared.

It is not the first real-life version of the Disney classic

“Cruella” is not the first real-life version of the animated original from 1961. As early as 1996, actress Glenn Close (74) slipped into the role of the villain. Now it’s Stone’s turn to play Cruella de Vil when she is younger. The German theatrical release is planned for May 27th, and the film will be available on Disney + from May 28th.