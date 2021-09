Far Eastern combat action snaps out of the Early Access

On September 15, 2021 + Mpact Games released their Far Eastern multiplayer fighting game Hanako: Honor & Blade for PC and officially ended Early Access after four years. A total of 14 years went into developing the game. On Steam, where the previous user reviews have been “largely positive”, a launch discount of 40 percent on the regular retail price will be granted until September 21 (7.49 euros instead of 12.49 euros).

Hanako takes you to feudal Japan, where up to 24 players as swordsmen, spearmen, archers and ninjas of two rival clans engage in bitter team fights across different maps and game modes such as Team Deathmatch, Capture the Scroll, Village Siege and Castle Raid.

Last current video: Launch trailer



Screenshot – Hanako: Honor & Blade (PC) Screenshot – Hanako: Honor & Blade (PC) Screenshot – Hanako: Honor & Blade (PC) Screenshot – Hanako: Honor & Blade (PC) Screenshot – Hanako: Honor & Blade (PC) Screenshot – Hanako: Honor & Blade (PC)





Screenshot – Hanako: Honor & Blade (PC) Screenshot – Hanako: Honor & Blade (PC) Screenshot – Hanako: Honor & Blade (PC) Screenshot – Hanako: Honor & Blade (PC) Screenshot – Hanako: Honor & Blade (PC) Screenshot – Hanako: Honor & Blade (PC) Screenshot – Hanako: Honor & Blade (PC) Screenshot – Hanako: Honor & Blade (PC) Screenshot – Hanako: Honor & Blade (PC)