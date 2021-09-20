Even Thor has to shrink back whining in front of the new DC hero

The stout Thor from Avengers 4: Endgame is history. Asgard is all about building muscle, and Chris Hemsworth wants to show the muscle-packed superhero world where the Mjölnir hangs with his training program for Thor 4: Love and Thunder.

However, a big competitor could ruin his efforts: Dwayne Johnson now wants the for the DC hit Black Adam Muscle benchmarks to unmatched heights to stem.

So Dwayne Johnson declares war with Black Adam Thor and Co.

At least that can be seen from the video that fitness giant Dwayne Johnson now posted on Instagram for his Black Adam training:

Cardio in the morning on an empty stomach, then training later, sometimes even at midnight. I’m preparing for the big litter: Black Adam. […] It will be big, but also defining. I want to raise the bar for superhero films and be in the best shape of my entire career.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson threatens the Marvel rag

His words sound like a declaration of war to Marvel: So far you have gotten away with your quiet superhero ball, you Thunder god fairies and millionaires in battle suits. But that’s over now. This DC antihero sips you like a protein shake for breakfast. That means something out of Johnson’s mouth.

After all, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was never seen on screen other than as an awe-inspiring mountain of muscles. When someone like him wants to raise the bar, things get pretty tight on either side of the biceps podium.

© Warner bros. Always hiding: Zachary Levi as Black Adam’s opponent Shazam.

So it looks like the action star wants one with Black Adam new era in the exchange of blows between the Marvel and DC universes ring in. The upcoming superhero blockbuster is particularly suitable for such a step.

DC antihero with a dark past: That’s what Black Adam is all about

Which story we get to see in Black Adam is not yet known. On the basis of the comic book, however, a few exciting guesses can be made: Black Adam received his powers from Shazam, but becomes his worst enemy through his own lust for power.









Black Adam is an ex-villain

However, through the intervention of the so-called Justice Society of America, the DC villain can be partially rehabilitated and henceforth takes on more of the role of one die-hard antihero who is only committed to his own morals.

Black Adam offers Dwayne Johnson the ideal stage

The Justice Society of America’s superhero team will now also play a role in the Black Adam screen adventure, a teaser revealed. It is not yet clear whether Zachary Levi from the Shazam movie will also appear in Black Adam.

© DC Comics Will also be on screen: The Justice League of America.

Black Adam offers Dwayne Johnson’s muscle ambitions an ideal stage: With the introduction of a new superhuman into the DCEU, the Justice Society and the idea of ​​an ex-villain as a hero, the blockbuster is the ideal opportunity to compete with the Marvel competitor with biceps Play one crushing first impression to leave behind.

When is Black Adam going to the cinema with Dwayne Johnson?

Until Black Adam’s theatrical release, we can look forward to seeing whether he will overtake Marvel competitor Thor for the upper arm. That would be a remarkable achievement, after all, Chris Hemsworth’s stunt double for Thor 4 is already in agony. It will take a while, however.

For Black Adam there is currently no start date yet. The DC cracker, originally planned for December 2021, will not start shooting until April due to the corona pandemic. We don’t expect a theatrical release before the end of 2022.

Podcast for DC fans: Before Black Adam comes the long-awaited Snyder Cut

The so-called Snyder cut of the DC blockbuster Justice League was first a dream, then a meme and finally a reality. In this episode of Stream Flurry we talk about Zack Snyder’s new cut.

Why did fans fight for this version? What can we expect in the new version of the superhero adventure with Batman, Wonder Woman and Superman? We discuss these questions in the podcast. Henry Cavill’s legendary mustache is of course not neglected either.

