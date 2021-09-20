Euphoria (2018) – Movie | cinema.de

Two sisters arguing on a trip through Europe – a strange secret.

Editorial criticism

Two dissimilar sisters try to come to terms with the past









Sometimes, ”Ines (Alicia Vikander) knows,“ you have to close doors in order to survive. ”She left her family as early as possible to pursue a career as an artist. Her sister Emilie (Eva Green) stayed at home and took care of her depressed mother over the years. After the contact between the two women had been broken for years, Emilie invites her sister on a mysterious journey. Only when they reach their destination, an idyllic castle, does Ines find out the reason for the invitation: Emilie is terminally ill with cancer, in six days she will die of her own free will. But first she wants to make up with her sister. With Alicia Vikander (“Tulip Fever”) and Eva Green (“Perfect Sense”) in the lead roles, not much can go wrong. But the Swedish director Lisa Langseth does not manage to fill the strenuous death drama with life. For long stretches the film seems as distant and inaccessible as Charlotte Rampling in the role of Marina, the companion for the dying.

Conclusion

The brittle sibling drama does not manage to touch the hearts of the audience