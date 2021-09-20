Ethereum Falls 11% – Price Plunge In Full Swing By Investing.com



Ethereum falls 11% – price decline in full swing



Investing.com – traded $ 2,981.76 on the Investing.com Index at 14:27 (12:27 GMT) on Monday, down 10.66%. This corresponds to the largest daily percentage loss since September 7th.

The recent downward momentum pushed Ethereum’s market cap to $ 354.83B or 18.57% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies. At its peak, Ethereum’s market capitalization was $ 479.29 billion.

In the last 24 hours of trading, Ethereum was quoted in a range between $ 2,980.49 on the lower side and $ 3,344.04 on the upper side.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum’s value has dropped 6.75%. The average trading volume of Ethereum in the last 24 hours of trading was $ 20.10B or 17.91% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. In the past 7 trading days, the digital currency oscillated in a range of $ 2,980.4941 on the downside and $ 3,672.6824 on the upside.

From the current price, Ethereum is 31.71% away from the record high, which was marked on May 12 at $ 4,366.10.

What about other cryptocurrencies

was last at $ 43,065.0 on the Investing.com Index, down 8.75%.

Tether fell 0.03% to $ 1,0002 on the Investing.com Index.









Bitcoin’s market capitalization was last at $ 816.74 billion or 42.74% of the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies, while Tether’s market capitalization was last at $ 68.30 billion or 3.57% of the total market capitalization.