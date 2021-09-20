Ethereum and Dogecoin: victims of the course killer

Resistance is futile! Although: what kind of resistance? The prices of the crypto heavyweight Ethereum and the fun currency Dogecoin make no move on today’s trading day to oppose the broad market trend. On the contrary: Both Ethereum and Dogecoin fall more than ten percent at times.

It’s typical again: if the broad (stock) market rises, the volatile cryptos rise a little more. If it goes down, the cryptos also fall more – regardless of whether they are relatively established (Ether) or an insider gag (Dogecoin).

Ethereum

(ISIN: CRYPT0000ETH)

The reason for the excitement: the general market weakness, which in turn is attributed to the staggering China real estate giant Evergrande.









Because of a safe haven and diversification. Once again it is clear: Ethereum, Dogecoin and Co have so far only been the playballs of the general mood on the stock market. Price killer Evergrande not only shaves in the equity world, but also in the crypto market. So cryptocurrencies are still a long way from emancipating themselves. Investors should be aware of this when composing their portfolio.

Dogecoin

(ISIN: CRYPT000DOGE)