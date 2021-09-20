Ethereum 2.0 Takes Shape – Ether In Reverse By Investing.com

2/2



Ethereum, Ether Deposit



Investing.com – has lost a total of -9.38 percent in value in the past 24 hours with an ether price of $ 3,116. With that, the market capitalization has dropped to $ 367 billion.

However, the ETH is not the only cryptocurrency that has to accept major losses on Monday. All of the top 10 cryptocurrencies are losing at least seven percent. Ultimately, this also resulted in the total market capitalization for digital currencies falling below $ 2 trillion.

Ethereum 2.0 staking hits new high

The Beacon Chain was launched in December 2020, which was also the starting signal for Ethereum 2.0. Together with the new chain, Ether owners can deposit ETH on a staking address in order to support the development of ETH 2.0.

However, once deposited coins can no longer be withdrawn before phase 1.5. This means that the coins stored here will remain under lock and key until at least 2022 and will no longer be available to the original ecosystem. The associated decreasing supply of available ether naturally also favored the price increase in recent months.

Currently, 7,729,794 ETH have been paid into the deposit address, initially with interest of up to 23 percent. The amount of interest depends on the number of coins deposited for staking. The higher the staking volume, the lower the interest rate. However, only larger investors can benefit from this interest, because deposits must be made in blocks of exactly 32 ETH.

Source: Etherscan

It should also be noted that coins that have been paid into the beacon chain can never be transferred to the original chain again. The ETH 1.0 tokens become irrevocable ETH 2.0 tokens.

Ether 2.0 improves efficiency

The conversion of the Ethereum blockchain has recently gained in importance. The transaction speeds are limited by the previous Proof of Work (PoW) process, which means that the technical requirements can no longer keep up with the rapid growth of the network.









With the upgrade to Ether 2.0, the PoW will be replaced by the much more efficient Proof of Stake (PoS). This eliminates the need for mines, while thousands of validators keep the blockchain alive by being responsible for confirming transactions.

The elimination of mining activities also reduces the energy required for a transaction.

An Ethereum transaction currently consumes an average of 62.56 kWh. and bring it to over 18 kWh, while 0.54 kWh is enough. The absolute front runners, however, are and SafeCointhat only need 0.00011 kWh and 0.0000027 kWh. It remains to be seen where ETH 2.0 will rank in terms of the energy balance.

What will also be a thing of the past under Ethereum 2.0 are the so-called gas costs. With the new scaling options, it is no longer necessary to prioritize the processing of transactions based on the fees.

In addition to the switch to PoS, the introduction of 64 shards (sidechains) will also offer completely new possibilities. The reason is that transactions no longer have to be carried out exclusively on the main chain.

When the improved Ethereum version will be available is still in the stars – at the earliest in the course of 2022.

Ethereum technical analysis

On the daily chart, things are not looking good at all for the ether. A new interim low appeared to have formed on September 16, which is confirmed by a daily closing price below the flash crash low of $ 3,061.

The 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of the rally from $ 1,720 to $ 4,024 provides support at $ 3,143. If this cannot withstand the downward pressure and is broken sustainably, a test of the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of 2872 dollars must be expected.

If, however, a rebound from the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement succeeds, a recovery towards the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of 3480 dollars can be initiated.