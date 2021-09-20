Emmy Awards: Kate Winslet shines and “The Crown” is crowned

Smiling faces at this year’s Emmy Awards! Kate Winslet won her second prize. But the hit series “The Crown” caused a sensation.

The 73rd Prime Time Emmys ceremony took place on Monday night in Los Angeles. The series “The Crown”, which had entered the race as a big favorite, lived up to its advance praise and won a total of seven prizes. The series about the British royal family prevailed against “The Boys”, “The Mandalorian”, “Bridgerton” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” in the “Best Drama Series” category.

Emmy Awards: Award blessings for “The Crown” actors



Both leading actor awards in a drama series also went to “The Crown”. Oscar winner Olivia Colman, 47, grabbed the award in the women, while Prince Charles actor Josh O’Connor, 31, triumphed in the men. Same game in “Best Supporting Actor” and “Best Supporting Actress”: Gillian Anderson, 53, won an Emmy for her performance of “Iron Lady” Margaret Thatcher. Just like Tobias Menzies, 47, who plays Prince Philip in “The Crown”. The two other prizes were for “Best Screenplay” and “Best Director” of an episode.









Kate Winslet is also allowed to celebrate



Well-known winners can also be found in other categories. “The Ladies’ Gambit” was named “Best Miniseries” and “Ted Lasso” won the title “Best Comedy Series”. Kate Winslet, 45, received an award for her haunting performance in the miniseries “Mare of Easttown”, while actor Ewan McGregor, 50, did the same with the men’s counterpart thanks to “Halston”. Jason Sudeikis, 46, and Jean Smart, 70, made the race in the comedy category.

With seven awards, “The Crown” landed at the top of the Emmys, “Ted Lasso” got four awards, “Hacks” and “Mare of Easttown” got three each. Netflix can think of itself as the winner of the evening. The streaming service collected a total of nine Emmys, significantly more than HBO with five, Apple TV + with four and HBO Max (with three Trphées.

