Emma Watson reveals star-studded first frame from her new movie

The actress Greta Gerwig made her debut as a director with Lady Bird and was promptly able to find a new one with Rotten Tomatoes Record for best film achieve. Her coming-of-age film was enthusiastically received by critics and audiences alike, which is why it was only a matter of time before Gerwig announced her next film as a director. This is called Little Women and is based on the novel Betty and Her Sisters by Louisa May Alcot. For this purpose, Gerwig has assembled an impressive ensemble of many young and some older stars in front of the camera, including Emma Watson. The Harry Potter star now shared by Instagram a first picture from the set, which she shows with many other stars of the film as well as the director.









Check out the incredible cast of Little Women

Below you can see Emma Watson’s Instagram photo from the Little Women set, which she shows alongside director Greta Gerwig and her co-stars Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan, Eliza Scanlen and Timothée Chalamet:

In addition to the many fantastic young stars that Gerwig brings together in Little Women, the cast is also made up of somewhat older high-profile figures such as Meryl Streep, Laura Dern and Bob Odenkirk added. The film, in which a group of young women have to prepare to enter the adult world after the end of the American Civil War, will be shown in Germany on 01/30/2020 start in theaters.

What do you think of the concentrated star power in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women?