Tuesday, September 21, 2021
HomeNewsEmma Stone: The worst moment of your life
News

Emma Stone: The worst moment of your life

By Arjun Sethi
0
42




Oscar night was supposed to be the greatest and most glamorous event of the year for everyone, but actress Emma Stone had the worst moment of her life

The whole world looked to Hollywood on February 26th. The 2017 Oscars were awarded. The event of the year for all filmmakers and film fans. An evening that will be remembered and made history.

Especially for the crew of the 14-time nominated film “La La Land” this Oscar ceremony will be remembered in a very special way. The team watched in disbelief as their Oscar in the “Best Film” category was passed on to the film “Moonlight”.

Emma Stone can’t believe it

Already on stage and with the trophy in hand, leading actress Emma Stone, 28, learns that she has to give the golden boy back straight away.

That was one of the most terrible moments in my life

Stone told the Daily Mail late in the evening.

However, there is some consolation

The crew and Emma can still be satisfied with how the evening went. “La La Land” won no less than six of the golden boys, making it the most successful film of the evening. Emma Stone was honored as “Best Actress” and, at just 28 years old, has achieved what most actresses strive for all their lives.

La La Land at the Golden Globes





 Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone
For her first Oscar appearance, Emma Stone had Rachel Goodwin put on make-up seven years ago. Nothing about that changed in 2017. The make-up artist applies the wine-red lipstick that Emma would later use to apply very precisely "Golden boys" can kiss off.
In addition to the lipstick "Mona" from NARS, Rachel Goodwin uses several other products from the beauty label for Emma Stone's perfect look. Bronzer, highlighter, foundation - it primarily focuses on a glow complexion.
Heidi Klum shows her complete transformation from start to finish in a video on Instagram. At first without make-up, she finally convinces with a great beauty look for the after-show party.
Charlotte Tilbury transforms Emma Roberts into a diva from the "old hollywood". The bright red pout is of course a must.

A hotel room becomes a beauty salon

The stars’ Oscar beauty preparations

24 images

awi
Gala

Stars in this article

Emma Stone, actress (* 1988)

Emma Stone


#Subjects

  • Emma Stone

  • Oscars

  • Hollywood


Previous articleOneCoin crypto scam project is filmed with Kate Winslet
Next articleCurious facts about Batman actor Michael Keaton: did you know?
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv