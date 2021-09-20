Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield: is there a love comeback ?!

They were one of our absolute It Couples and shook us deeply when we found out about their breakup in 2015 after three years of relationship – we’re talking about Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield, of course! The former lovebirds proved throughout the season that you can treat yourself to all the happiness in the world even after a relationship has ended, after all, the actress won both a Golden Globe and an Oscar for her part in the musical “La La Land” and her ex was really happy for her. Now a love comeback seems to be opening up on the horizon and our hearts are definitely beating faster … 💑

Emma Stone: love comeback with her Andrew Garfield ?!

According to The Sun, Emma has been spotted on several occasions jetting off to London to watch her ex perform his role in Angels in America. Then the 28-year-old went backstage every time. A source revealed: “They secretly disappeared through the back door, holding hands. Andrew’s feelings for Emma have never gone away and now they’re growing back together as they once did.” We keep our fingers crossed that these rumors are true! 😱









And the source also wants to know how the renewed contact came about: “Emma spent a bit of time in the UK in the spring filming her film ‘The Favorite’ and went on a trip to London where they met again. There’s a lot between them, but they’re both very busy. Right now just see what’s to come. “ This plan of the former sweethearts, who repeatedly prayed their love for one another, sounds like a very good one to us!

Andrew already indicated in a podcast with Vanity Fair last January that Emma is his great love: “I will speak for myself: you know that I am her biggest fan as an artist. I am continuously inspired by her work. I am continuously inspired by how she regulates everything and gives herself. For me it is – it’s a bliss to be able to see her success and watch her come out as the actress she is. And it’s also wonderful that we can support each other in such a way. It is nothing but a beautiful thing. We care about each other and that’s definitely some kind of unconditional thing. And there is so much love and so much respect between us. “ Can my even sweeter talk about someone? We hardly believe … 😍

We hope so much that Emma and Andrew will officially become a couple again and we can definitely only think of one thing: #LoveWins! ❤️

Did you like the article? Welcome to the GRAZIA Cosmos ♥ Give us your LIKE and we will provide you with even more GRAZIA on Facebook! https://www.facebook.com/GraziaMagazin/