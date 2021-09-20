Emma Amour: “I found pretty clear text messages from his ex”

Ciao Emma,

For a few weeks now I’ve been meeting a nice guy whom I met through a mutual friend. This friend told me that he has been single for about a year and that he should get to know a new woman again. The chemistry was right from the start! We had a lot of fun the last couple of meetings and I had the feeling that something serious was developing slowly but surely.

Now it happened that I recently lent him my laptop because he had to finish a paper and his PC had given up the ghost for a short time.

When he gave it back to me and I opened it, the iMessage program was open and a lot of notifications popped up. I saw the name “Tami” and when I clicked on the name, Tami’s breasts greeted me.

Then I made sure that he was logged in and not me. I closed the laptop and called my friend to tell her and, most importantly, to find out who Tami is. She’s his ex. I really didn’t read the rest of the news because I was so offended at the moment, I didn’t want to find out more. I didn’t even want to see THAT.

Should I speak to him about it? Should I ask how Tami is doing? Haha. No rather not. I’m still a little bit shocked somehow. I always thought that shit only happened in the movie.

Greetings

Emilia