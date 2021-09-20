Emma Amour: “I found pretty clear text messages from his ex”

Emma Amour
For a few weeks now I’ve been meeting a nice guy whom I met through a mutual friend. This friend told me that he has been single for about a year and that he should get to know a new woman again. The chemistry was right from the start! We had a lot of fun the last couple of meetings and I had the feeling that something serious was developing slowly but surely.
Now it happened that I recently lent him my laptop because he had to finish a paper and his PC had given up the ghost for a short time.
When he gave it back to me and I opened it, the iMessage program was open and a lot of notifications popped up. I saw the name “Tami” and when I clicked on the name, Tami’s breasts greeted me.
Then I made sure that he was logged in and not me. I closed the laptop and called my friend to tell her and, most importantly, to find out who Tami is. She’s his ex. I really didn’t read the rest of the news because I was so offended at the moment, I didn’t want to find out more. I didn’t even want to see THAT.
Should I speak to him about it? Should I ask how Tami is doing? Haha. No rather not. I’m still a little bit shocked somehow. I always thought that shit only happened in the movie.
Greetings
Emilia
Dear Emilia
A bit of a totsch, the guy who doesn’t log out! But as shitty as this campaign is, it also has something good: I always think that when something like this happens, you at least know with whom and what the woman is dealing with.
In any case, your candidate seems to be one who is comfortable at multiple weddings. It is quite possible that he has absolutely nothing left with Tami except a little nostalgia sexting.
But maybe the two are getting closer to each other. But hey, before we know we are dead here, I’m for you to just ask. And face-to-face. Tell him he was a totsch. That he has not logged out and that is why you now know what Tami’s breasts look like. But above all you are wondering what the story behind Tami’s breasts is.
What is not very clear to me: Have you already talked about yourselves? Are you exclusive? Are you even a couple? If not, it would be a great opportunity. But it is important that you are clear in advance about what you actually want. And whether you still want it after the Tami-Breast-Gate.
In any case, I would (not) completely prejudge the good guys. I know this is difficult and the bare facts (haha!) Speak against him, but I’m always in favor of getting a fair chance to explain yourself.
I’ll keep my fingers crossed for you and hope that it goes well with both of you and if not, then you should soon run into a guy with no legacy.
Yours
