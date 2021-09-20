Dwayne Johnson as US President? The Hollywood star could soon end his acting career · KINO.de

As part of his new series “Young Rock”, Dwayne Johnson speaks not only about the sitcom, but also about a possible candidacy for US President.

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most successful and famous Hollywood stars of all. But the actor and former wrestler had to work hard for it, as his upcoming autobiographical sitcom “Young Rock” shows. The new series presents Johnson’s life in three different ages and he is portrayed by different actors accordingly.

Dwayne Johnson has also starred in several Disney films. The streaming service Disney + will increase prices from February 23rd. Get a cheap subscription here

The “Fast and Furious” star also appears as himself on the series. In mock interviews, Dwayne Johnson speaks about the old days while he is running as a candidate for the US presidential election. Of course, this is just fiction, but if Johnson has his way, he could well imagine one day actually accepting the candidacy for US president, as the actor himself says on USA Today:

“I would consider a presidential election in the future if people want that. Really, I mean it and I am by no means giving my answer lightly. I would leave that to the people … So I would wait and I would listen. I would keep my eyes and ears open. “









Dune: Part 2 – What can we expect in the sequel?

The Johnson family played a large part in the “Young Rock” series

It has long been known that Dwayne Johnson is considering a possible candidacy for US president. He gave it a lot of thought back in 2017. That would mean that the actor could also give up his hugely successful Hollywood career, at least for the time being. Should he be elected and perhaps even serve as president for a maximum of eight years, it is questionable whether he will return to Hollywood afterwards, like Arnold Schwarzenegger. That in turn would have an impact, after all, the actor plays in big blockbusters and ensures high box office results with his mere participation.

But the former wrestler doesn’t seem to be jumping to conclusions and wants to wait and see. At first, Johnson was extensively involved in his series, in which he not only played, but also had a great influence on the cast, as he himself said. In addition to the exchange with his various Dwayne Johnson actors, the Hollywood star also reported in an interview how important the choice of actors was to his parents and grandmother. Johnson’s mother was also involved in the creation and insisted on showing even the tough scenes explicitly.

Because as you can already know, the super star not only always had highs in his life, but also lows, which are shown in the series. But maybe one day we will really see Dwayne Johnson as US President, which would be another milestone in the 48-year-old’s career. “Young Rock” has aired on NBC since February 16, 2021. It is currently not known whether there is also a German publication.

You can prove how well you know your way around the super star here:

did you like this article? Discuss with us about the latest theatrical releases, your favorite series and films that you are eagerly waiting for – on Instagram and Facebook. You can also follow us on Flipboard and Google News.