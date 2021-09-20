Domestic violence allegation: Brad Pitt is “devastated”

Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of domestic violence in the custody dispute for their six children. The fact that this and other piquant details from the process leak to the public makes the actor “heartbroken”, according to an insider. He blames his ex-wife for this.

US actor Brad Pitt and his ex-partner Angelina Jolie are arguing about custody of the six children in court. The fact that private details have now become public is supposed to make Pitt “inconsolable,” as the “New York Post” reports. On March 12, Jolie’s team filed court documents alleging that both she and her children were willing to present testimony and “evidence in support” of their claims, including alleged domestic violence, against Pitt.

In 2016, after the separation, there should have been investigations against Pitt on allegations of child abuse, which, according to US media reports, were discontinued by the responsible department for child and family affairs in Los Angeles. The trigger is said to have been an argument between Brad Pitt and son Maddox in a private jet, in which the Hollywood star was allegedly drunk.









Pitt’s team countered that the actually non-public court documents were deliberately leaked to the Hollywood blog “The Blasr”. A source close to him said, “Brad is heartbroken that Angelina went this route.” And he adds: “The marriage was very passionate and at times poisonous and – like all couples – they had arguments, but also many good times together.” In addition, Pitt “took responsibility for his actions and confessed to his problems in the past, he stopped drinking”.

The past few years have been “pretty tough” for Jolie

In addition to Maddox, whom Jolie adopted in 2002 without Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt also have their adopted son Pax (17) and adopted daughter Zahara (16) as well as their biological children Shiloh (14) and twins Vivienne and Knox (12) . Jolie lives with the kids in Los Angeles, just five minutes from Pitt’s home. Pitt and Jolie had been in a relationship since 2005 and have been married since 2014. In 2016 they announced the split. While the couple are now said to be divorced, the custody dispute over the children continues.

As it became known last week, Maddox Jolie-Pitt has already testified against Brad Pitt. It is also said that he wants the Pitt to be removed from his surname. “Brad feels that he is becoming more and more isolated from his children and he is devastated about it,” said the source close to Pitt, commenting on the current situation. The process could end in the coming month.

Jolie told the British “Vogue” at the beginning of February that the last few years had been “pretty tough”. “I’ve focused on healing our family. It’s getting like the ice is melting and the blood is returning to my body.” The journey was not over yet, she explained. But she hopes to be completely happy again soon. She did not comment on her relationship with Pitt.