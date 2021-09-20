Dogecoin: crash in crypto crash! – financial trends

The meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is falling amid a broader market crash, but some of its smaller offshoots are posting substantial gains by press time early Monday.

What happened

Wifedoge (CRYPTO: WIFEDOGE), the supposed “wife” of Dogecoin, is up nearly 28% in the past 24 hours to $ 0.000000000043 while Saitama Inu (CRYPTO: SAITAMA) was up 31.8% to $ 0.000000009327.

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO: BABYDOGE) is up 7.1% in the past 24 hours to $ 0.000000000796.

The growth in the smaller cryptocurrencies can be seen even if the broader crypto market slips on Sunday evening due to fears that regulatory action against the sector will be tightened.

Some of the other Dogecoin copycats, including Dogelon Mars (CRYPTO: ELON) and renDoge (CRYPTO: RENDOGE) have fallen a lot. Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is also trading lower.

Why is it important?

Wifedoge saw its market capitalization jump more than 3,000% in just one day last month but failed to sustain that trend and its market capitalization later fell significantly. The altcoin has been reported to be of interest to Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.

Saitama, a cryptocurrency launched in June, is based on the Ethereum network (CRYPTO: ETH). Like many other newer cryptocurrencies, Saitama is based on a decentralized network that offers users a new way to conduct monetary transactions.

Baby Doge, which is based on the Binance Smart Chain network, gained popularity after Musk tweeted about it in July. The cryptocurrency plans to expand globally and recently announced a number of new products including a wallet, wallet, app, and debit card.

Course development

Dogecoin is down 9.4% in the past 24 hours and was trading at $ 0.2164 at press time.