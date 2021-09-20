Divorce is also nice: Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are exemplary

It doesn’t always have to run like it did with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, divorce and everything after that can also take place in a civilized manner – see Anna Faris and Chris Pratt. Without the War of the Roses, the two seem to manage to strive for a togetherness even after their marriage.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have arranged their divorce – and apparently “as friendly as possible”. A judge is said to have officially ended their marriage on Wednesday, according to People. This is reported by the magazine, citing court documents.

The two ex-spouses allegedly agreed to joint custody of their six-year-old son Jack. They also apparently want to live close together until Jack finishes sixth grade. “People” also reports a prenuptial agreement that excludes maintenance payments.









And there are the new ones

According to the report, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris were meanwhile spotted with their new partners on Halloween. Pratt was therefore with Katherine Schwarzenegger and Faris with cameraman Michael Barrett.

The ex-spouses announced their separation in August 2017 with a joint statement on Facebook. “Anna and I are sad to announce that we are separating,” it said. “We worked hard for a long time and we are really disappointed.” They filed for divorce in December 2017. Pratt and Faris got married in 2009.

41-year-old Anna Faris blames her public life for the separation from her two years younger husband and “Jurassic Parc” star. “I’ve learned from it to keep my relationships a little more secret – even if I’m actually proud to be an open person,” said Faris in a radio interview in the spring. “But it’s hard to be under constant surveillance.” Faris, known from “Scary Movie”, affirmed that both of them will look after their son Jack together. “There is a lot of love there.”

Pratt also stated that he and Faris are still friends. A divorce is bad, “but in the end we have a great child who has two parents who love it very much,” Pratt told Entertainment Weekly.