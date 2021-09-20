Denzel Washington dominates the sequel flood of the US cinema charts in Equalizer 2

Never before have so many sequels been in the top 10 in the USA as last weekend. Eight of the ten best-placed films are a sequel. The first non-sequel to hit the charts is Skyscraper with Dwayne Johnson at number 7 Box Office Mojo Denzel Washington is the king of the sequels as The Equalizer 2. The film grossed a good 35.8 million US dollars and landed a surprise success before Mamma Mia 2! Here We Go Again, which came to 34.4 million.

For the second time in history, the top 5 in the charts consists of only sequels

If you look down in the cinema charts, the first thing you notice are the many names and associations with successful franchises. In third place is Hotel Transylvania 3 – A Monster Vacation ($ 23.15 million), followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp (16.13 million), The Incredibles 2 (11.52 million) and Jurassic World 2: The fallen kingdom (11 million). It is the first time ever that the top six positions have been taken by sequels, and the second time that the top 5 is made up of them – the last time it happened only two weeks ago.

© Universal





Mamma Mia 2

The German cinema charts are recovering from the soccer World Cup

In Germany, cinema-goers are slowly picking up again after the World Cup, like Focus: film reported. In Germany, four of the first five films are sequels, led by Mamma Mia 2, which drew 340,000 visitors to the cinema over the weekend and grossed 3.05 million euros. Hotel Transylvania 3 had 355,000 visitors in the same time, but only made 2.75 million euros in sales. The rest of the top 5 consists of Skyscraper (80,000 tickets sold), Jurassic World 2 (75,000) and The First Purge (77,000).

The top 10 of the North American cinema charts (in US dollars):

1. The Equalizer 2 (35.83 million; reboot)

2. Mamma Mia 2 (34.38 million; restart)

3. Hotel Transylvania 3 (23.15 million; total: 91.09 million)

4. Ant-Man and the Wasp (16.13 million; total: 164.62 million)

5. The Incredibles 2 (11.52 million; total: 557.34 million)

6. Jurassic World 2 (11.01 million; total: 383.9 million)

7. Skyscraper (10.96 million; total: 46.75 million)

8. The First Purge (4.98 million; total: 60.19 million)

9. Unfriended: Dark Web (3.5 million; restart)

10. Sorry to Bother You (2.82 million; total: 10.25 million)

What did you see in the cinema over the weekend?