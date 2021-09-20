DAX under pressure at the start of the week, 40 stocks in the index, Bitcoin weak, BASF and Covestro Charttechnik | news

Shares in this article Forex in this article Indices in this article

One day after the big decline, the DAX slipped several levels lower and is currently trading at 15,140 points. This brings it close to the round 15,000 by up to one percent and increases the gap to the all-time high to 900 points.

Were these just the aftermath of the Witches’ Sabbath or do the statistics play a dominant role in the DAX? We are talking about this in detail with our dealer Kai today and are including the VDAX as an indicator.

Bitcoin is also weak and is trading near the 200-day line. Together with other cryptocurrencies, the whole sector is under pressure.

On the stock side, BASF broke an important level of support. Covestro is just ahead of it – to present two values ​​from the list of losers today. There were no specific reports on this.

It remains to be seen how much the general election will have an impact on the shares. On Thursday we will talk to Daniel Saurenz about the stocks, which one should take a closer look at. Register exclusively for this webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/2916321250346/WN_Qcr5et0xQZenmycbuAH9-w









Get well informed through the trading day with TRADERS media GmbH and the LS Exchange. Tomorrow there will be another live stream at 8.30 a.m.

#BASF #Bitcoin #Covestro # DAX40 #Finance #Shares

Risk warning: The analyzes, charts and tables are based on information which TRADERS media GmbH has developed and which we consider trustworthy. Although TRADERS media GmbH considers all information and sources to be reliable, no liability can be assumed for the correctness, completeness and topicality of the information contained. In particular, any liability is excluded for errors and inadvertently incorrect reproduction, in particular with regard to prices and other figures. TRADERS media GmbH assumes no obligation to correct any inaccurate, incomplete or outdated information. This document is for information only. In no case does it contain offers, requests or recommendations to buy or sell securities or other financial instruments. The information contained in this document does not constitute a “financial analysis” within the meaning of the Securities Trading Act and does not meet the legal requirements for guaranteeing the impartiality of financial analysis and is not subject to any prohibition of trading prior to the publication of financial analyzes. In particular, they may differ from the analyzes of financial instruments and their issuers (research) published by TRADERS media GmbH. Before making any investment decision, you should consult your investment advisor. Foreign legal systems may prevent or restrict the distribution of this document. The copyright for all contributions lies with TRADERS media GmbH. All rights reserved. Reproduction only with special permission from the company.