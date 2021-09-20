Cryptocurrency: Why Did Dogecoin Crash Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) fell 7.84% to $ 0.22 in a 24-hour period early Monday morning.

What’s in motion?

DOGE is down 7.86% over a seven day period to press time. Compared to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) DOGE fell 2.13% and 0.63%, respectively, within 24 hours. Since the beginning of the year, DOGE has grown by 3833.59%.

Why is he moving?

DOGE fell in lockstep with other major cryptocurrencies as global cryptocurrency market capitalization fell 5.07% to $ 2.03 trillion.









At the time of going to press, DOGE did not generate much interest on Twitter. The meme-themed cryptocurrency was mentioned in 1,023 tweets. BTC, which attracted the most interest, was mentioned in 5,636 tweets, according to Cointrendz data. Large capitalization cryptocurrencies remained muted as fears of regulatory crackdown persisted, particularly with regard to stablecoins.

The New York Times, in a recent article, named the “rush for stablecoins” and “the industry push to either avoid regulation or be on its profitable side” as the “most important conversation in Washington financial circles this year.”

The co-inventor of Dogecoin, Billy Markus, warned cryptocurrency holders on Sunday of the dangers associated with losing keys and passwords for wallets.

While Markus did not advocate keeping coins on an exchange, he pointed out the dangers of being his own bank on Twitter.