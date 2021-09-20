Crypto crash! Cardano leads losses – 91% long positions liquidated

The crypto markets saw a sudden slump this morning that resulted in millions of dollars in liquidations.

Buy ADA now from eToro

Crypto traders see each other today hard Monday morning versus: Most wake up with double-digit percentage losses across the market. Large cap altcoins like Cardano and Ripple’s XRP lost millions of dollars in market cap, while Bitcoin and Ethereum lost 6% and 7%, respectively, at press time.

advertisement

For example, according to data from CryptoSlate, Cardano traded with -7% and Ripple’s XRP with -8%. Terra (LUNA) even fell by -11%, Algorand (ALGO) by -13%, and Theta (THETA) by -11%.

Why is the crypto market crashing?

Liquidations occur when traders borrow excess capital from brokers / exchanges (i.e., “margin” or futures trading) to place larger bets on the assets they are trading.

You pay a fixed fee for this, while the exchanges close these positions at a predetermined price if the trader’s collateral equals the loss on that position. Such a trade is then called liquidated.

Data from the Bybt analysis tool now shows: In the last 24 hours alone, $ 620 million has been liquidated. Bitcoin accounted for over $ 220 million in liquidations – followed by Ethereum with $ 126 million.









Ripple’s XRP saw $ 45 million in liquidations, closely followed by Solana, EOS, Cardano and Avalanche with $ 26 million, $ 14 million, $ 13 million and $ 10 million in liquidations, respectively.

A staggering 91% of all liquidated traders were “long” traders, meaning that they had built positions that were betting on higher prices. In contrast, short positions worth only $ 52 million were liquidated.

The futures powerhouse Bybit – known for its sword traders – recorded the most liquidations of all crypto exchanges at $ 249 million. Binance, OKEx and FTX follow with $ 135 million, $ 117 million and $ 76 million, respectively.

In total, the crash liquidated 139,753 traders. The largest single liquidation order on Bybit-Bitcoin was placed for $ 7.17 million. At press time, Bitcoin appears to have stabilized at the price level of $ 45,500. But as with anything to do with cryptocurrencies, that may not mean the end of the downswing.

However, many analysts firmly expect the markets to recover in the long term. In this respect, there could now be a good entry point for numerous crypto currencies.

Buy ADA now from eToro

Proof of text: Cryptoslate

Last updated on September 20, 2021

Top broker for buying and trading cryptocurrencies Buy real Bitcoin or Bitcoin CFDs

Wallet and exchange in one

14+ cryptos Excellent trading tools

Large knowledge and training database

Very good spreads 4.7 / 5 74-89% d. CFD accounts lose money.

Cryptocurrencies are a very volatile, unregulated investment product. Your capital is at risk.