Cruella Review – Author: Shred

Rating: 3/5

The alarm bells rang immediately when I heard about the filming of this iconic villain?

Another Disney villain who is disenchanted as a tragic heroine and thus turns the actual story upside down? No, it didn’t get that bad after all. Disney investigates the history of Cruella, but tries not to portray her as a misunderstood victim. Although she is shown as a battered character who, due to a loss and the urge to make something out of her own life, is still given sympathy, her crazy and evil self shimmers through more and more in the course of the events, so that in the end almost the Cruella is formed that you know from other films, but only almost.

As a child and after the tragic loss of her mother, Cruella meets the two day thieves Horace and Jasper who form a criminal trio with her. As an adult, Cruella longs more and more for the world of fashion, a world that already fascinated her as a child. By chance and her talent she comes into contact with the fashion icon, the Baroness von Hellmann. This is not only related to the death of her mother, but also hides a completely different secret and turns Cruella’s life so upside down that it turns more and more to the “dark side”.









The story itself is varied, but unfortunately far too predictable in many points. What saves the film are the acting performances and the famous costumes, above all, of course, around Cruella and the Baroness. Emma Stone as the title character and Emma Thompson as her adversary, one pulls the hat off. Both play with a joy in cold bloodedness that they steal the show from each other. They are also the ones who really give the film the rating “worth seeing”, because the story is, as I said, pretty few surprises or, better said, the surprises are unfortunately none. Also Disney didn’t dare to portray Cruella as the “monster” that she is, after all, as the title character, she has to pull the audience to her side and that doesn’t work when she actually walks over (dogs) corpses. No, she even gets a dog as a sidekick, which throws the character of the character even more upside down. I also find it very difficult to characterize Horace and Jasper. In animation, they are my secret favorites. Foolish and funny, but still ice cold fellows without scruples. But here they are portrayed as Cruella’s only “family” and Jasper even as a clear conscience. It’s hard to imagine how these two crooks would later skin dog elves without batting an eyelid. Now we come to a point that will surely blow a lot against me, but I have to address it. Disney’s diversity policy seems to be simply imposed and wrong, as it did in the real-life version of “Lady and the Tramp”. We are in the lonndon of the 70s, but of course the cast is so mixed that you get the impression that the percentage of blacks is 40%. Quite honestly, diversity is all well and good, but it just has to fit and it’s so trite that there are apparently only interesting roles for blacks if you cast them to previously white figures. Of course, you can tell me now that it’s a fantasy film, so you don’t have to be too strict in terms of history! Maybe the story is pure fantasy, but you still try to capture the spirit of a certain era. The setting contributes to this, the costumes, the music, but also how the population looked at the time. Then you could just let people chat on a cell phone right away, despite the decade. It’s fantasy anyway.

Well, however:

Cruella has turned out to be a nice little film that shows 2 incredibly charismatic actresses in top form and has a great decoration, plus a great soundtrack. But it is not more than that