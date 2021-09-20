Monday, September 20, 2021
HomeNewsCops completely unimpressed by CoinTelegraph
News

Cops completely unimpressed by CoinTelegraph

By Hasan Sheikh
0
54





Bitcoin could even fall to $ 36,000: bulls completely unimpressed

(BTC) slid through multiple support levels on September 20th. In the run-up it was said that the opening of the US stock markets should be “very interesting”.

BTC traders unimpressed by drop to $ 42,500

Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView have been tracking the BTC / USD pair. It briefly fell to $ 42,500 and then went back up to $ 44,000. However, the pair remains volatile.

Monday’s low was even below the low hit by the mass liquidation of leveraged positions earlier this month. Bitcoin tested its higher weekly low and 21-week moving average as support.

Read on on Cointelegraph




Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn’t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.


Previous articleHugh Jackman is said to be thinking about a return as Wolverine · KINO.de
Next articleNew edition of the “Bootleg Series” by Bob Dylan: Beyond all ghosts of the good
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv