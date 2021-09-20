Cops completely unimpressed by CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin could even fall to $ 36,000: bulls completely unimpressed
(BTC) slid through multiple support levels on September 20th. In the run-up it was said that the opening of the US stock markets should be “very interesting”.
BTC traders unimpressed by drop to $ 42,500
Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView have been tracking the BTC / USD pair. It briefly fell to $ 42,500 and then went back up to $ 44,000. However, the pair remains volatile.
Monday’s low was even below the low hit by the mass liquidation of leveraged positions earlier this month. Bitcoin tested its higher weekly low and 21-week moving average as support.
