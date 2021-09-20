Confusingly similar to | No, you don’t see Jennifer Lawrence here – folks

When US media report on Haley Bennett (28), they like to write the word “doppelganger”. And indeed: the same green eyes, blonde hair, similar facial features. No wonder Bennett is constantly mistaken for superstar Jennifer Lawrence (26).

At the moment, Haley can even be seen in the cinema more often than the Oscar winner. She rides across the screen in “The Glorious Seven”, in the film adaptation of the world bestseller “Girl on the Train” (from Thursday) she disappears mysteriously and in Warren Beatty’s cinema comeback “Rules Don’t Apply” (from April) she is also there.

“It is amazing. Really everyone thinks I’m Jennifer Lawrence. When I’m out, people start whispering or shouting ‘Hey, Jen!’, “Haley told the US magazine” GC “,” Maybe I should start signing autographs on their behalf soon, or just something totally Do crazy things and cause a major scandal. “









Her life so far is also crazy: Haley grew up with her father (parents divorced) in Ohio’s woods. Early on he taught her to shoot and took her with him to hunt deer. But when she saw “Bambi” at the age of eight, she stopped going hunting and immediately stopped eating dark meat.

She went to Los Angeles all by herself and celebrated her first success in 2007 with “Mitten ins Herz” (with Hugh Grant, 56). Then the career turned out to be rather horrific, cinematically speaking. In “Kristy” (2014) she assassinated a whole gang of satans. By then, Lawrence had her Oscar in his pocket.

Meanwhile, Haley is being offered more attractive roles. She lives in New York with two cats and a St. Bernard (“It’s like keeping a horse in town”) and bakes loads of cakes (“It’s like meditating for me”). She can’t cook. “My father only taught me sausages and beans.”

Jennifer Lawrence has not yet commented on her doppelganger. At the moment she probably has better things to do: she’s supposed to be secretly dating star director Darren Aronofsky (47, “Black Swan”) – in New York.

Hopefully he doesn’t run into Haley Bennett by chance. . .

