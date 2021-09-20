Concert replacement at inauguration: Tom Hanks plans mega show for Biden

For security reasons and due to the corona pandemic, Joe Biden is facing a light version of the inauguration. For the world’s population, the event should still offer top-class entertainment. US actor Tom Hanks wants to make sure of that.

Actor Tom Hanks is planning a special broadcast with stars from the music scene for the inauguration of future US President Joe Biden, according to media reports. Hanks wants the show to go on air simultaneously on TV and the Internet on the evening of January 20th, replacing the canceled celebrations for the new president’s inauguration. According to the reports, the program includes performances by singers Jon Bon Jovi and Justin Timberlake.









The show “Celebrating America” ​​was therefore developed together with Biden’s team for the inauguration. It is also dedicated to the helpers and victims of the corona pandemic. Most of the major US networks have already agreed to air the show, including ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC, and CNN.

After the storming of the Capitol by militant supporters of the elected President Donald Trump and in view of the high number of corona infections, the traditional celebrations in Washington before Biden’s inauguration were canceled. Stars and celebrities had also performed at previous swearing-in ceremonies. Soul legend Aretha Franklin sang at the inauguration of ex-President Barack Obama.

It is still expected that Biden will be sworn in at the Capitol, but it is unlikely that this will be followed by the full parade of the motorcade to the White House. There are fears of new violence before and during Biden’s inauguration next Wednesday. That is why drastic safety precautions are taken. Washington Police Chief Robert Contee said on Wednesday that around 20,000 National Guardsmen would be deployed. So far there had been talk of around 15,000 reservists. The authorities fear attacks by radical Trump supporters not only in Washington, but in all 50 states.