Christian Bale is Dick Cheney: First trailer for “Vice”

“Vice”: Christian Bale as former Vice President Dick Cheney



In the upcoming political drama “Vice” with the former working title “Backseat”, the actor Christian Bale will slip into the role of the politician Dick Cheney, and as the first trailer shows, the “The Dark Knight” actor has undergone a blatant look change subjected. And it has it all: To get as close as possible to Cheney’s appearance, Bale had to shave his head, bleach his eyebrows and gain almost twenty kilos.

“Vice” is about Dick Cheney, who served as the 46th Vice President from 2001 to 2009 under the then President George W. Bush. The biopic addresses Cheney’s rise from Washington insider to deputy head of state. Cheney’s political engagement and related decisions are still considered to be groundbreaking today. Bale’s side will include Sam Rockwell, Amy Adams, Steve Carrel and Tyler Perry. Adam McKay, who previously worked with “The Dark Knight” star on “The Big Short”, is responsible for directing it.

The film runs from December 25, 2018 in US cinemas. An appointment for Germany is still a long way off.







