Christian Bale is Dick Cheney: First trailer for “Vice”

“Vice”: Christian Bale as former Vice President Dick Cheney
In the upcoming political drama “Vice” with the former working title “Backseat”, the actor Christian Bale will slip into the role of the politician Dick Cheney, and as the first trailer shows, the “The Dark Knight” actor has undergone a blatant look change subjected. And it has it all: To get as close as possible to Cheney’s appearance, Bale had to shave his head, bleach his eyebrows and gain almost twenty kilos.
“Vice” is about Dick Cheney, who served as the 46th Vice President from 2001 to 2009 under the then President George W. Bush. The biopic addresses Cheney’s rise from Washington insider to deputy head of state. Cheney’s political engagement and related decisions are still considered to be groundbreaking today. Bale’s side will include Sam Rockwell, Amy Adams, Steve Carrel and Tyler Perry. Adam McKay, who previously worked with “The Dark Knight” star on “The Big Short”, is responsible for directing it.
The film runs from December 25, 2018 in US cinemas. An appointment for Germany is still a long way off.
Christian Bale is a quick-change artist
Although prostheses are commonplace in the motion picture industry these days, some actors insist on managing physical changes such as weight gain and loss by themselves. One of them is Christian Bale, who has made a name for himself in Hollywood for dealing extensively with his film roles, be it personality or appearance. In the past, he especially tortured his body with drastic weight fluctuations. When “American Psycho” was released in 2000, Bale became known to a wide audience as the muscular Patrick Bateman, only to shock the audience a few years later in “The Machinist” as the emaciated factory worker. Within twelve months he then trained himself back to 30 kilos of muscle mass for “Batman Begins” – and repeated this game several times for other projects.